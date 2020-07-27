Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai, daughter test negative for COVID-19, return home

File photo of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan.

File photo of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Monday after having tested negative for COVID-19.

Tweeting about the discharge, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan said, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive on July 12 and were in self quarantine at home. They were later admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on July 17.

