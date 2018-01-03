AI’s next frontier is mental health: teen coder

The next frontier for artificial intelligence could well be the diagnosis and treatment of depression. At least, that is how Tanmay Bakshi , at 14, the youngest IBM Watson developer, sees it. Bakshi was addressing a packed audience over the weekend on artificial intelligence at the 21st edition of Techfest, IIT Bombay’s annual technology event.

Tanmay is working on detecting mental health issues among teenagers and adults. The data is out there, waiting to be tapped, he said. “Almost 80% of the time, teens who commit suicide give out clear patterns. We will not only analyse public data like Facebook and Twitter but also other data like SMS, GPS, Healthkit.” There will be no invasion of privacy, he said, as the data will be encrypted. “We will not limit ourselves to data understanding but also e-therapy, where distressed teens and adults can access therapy from their gadgets as they may not be comfortable going to a therapist physically. AI will also be used to augment suicide helpline numbers to attend more calls.”

Tanmay, who lives in Brampton, Canada, has many credentials to his credit: he is a software developer, author, keynote speaker, algorithmist, honorary IBM cloud advisor and YouTuber. He started coding when he was barely four years old, and developed his first app at the age of nine. In his YouTube channel, ‘Tanmay Teaches’, he teaches coding, programming and math.

Later, in a conversation with The Hindu, he said the Indian government needs to invest in bringing coding to the school curriculum at an early age. “Initially, it should be made mandatory to learn it. There is this idea that coding is very complex, which should not happen. It should be made optional after some time.” People who are passionate about coding can move into the next level, like artificial intelligence. “If you know how to code, AI is just another algorithm.”

He also dismissed fears that AI will replace people. “AI is created by humans to amplify human skills. It will not replace us.”

The jobs, he said, “will be transformed.” With the top-tier companies having access to the latest technology, in the next few decades, “it will trickle down to other companies and so on.”

His advice to coders and programmers who are beginning their careers: “Start small, start easy. Start with simple programs first. Take your time. If you are not passionate about coding, especially AI, do not continue. AI, right now is more like art than science. Only pursue it if you are passionate.”