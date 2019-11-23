Airport staff rush to aid of senior citizen

Staff at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) displayed their readiness, coordination and efficiency when they came to the rescue of a 62-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Terminal 2 on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his daughter, the man was at the airport to receive his wife who was returning from the U.K. The airport doctor and paramedics attended to him after he was found breathless and drowsy in the parking lot.

On examination, the doctor diagnosed the visitor with acute congestive cardiac failure. He also found that the patient had a history of diabetes, hypertension and ischemic heart disease and advised immediate hospitalisation.

The man was transferred to Nanavati Hospital in the airport ambulance. An airport spokesperson said CSMIA was the only Indian airport with the largest availability of automated external defibrillators and one of the few airports in the world with over a 100 automated external defibrillators at its premises. Besides the highest number of airport medical centres in the country, CSMIA is fully equipped with four advanced life support ambulances and three basic ambulances.