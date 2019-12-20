Airport-like design proposed for LTT

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) has created a plan for the development of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). According to senior officials in Central Railway (CR) the plan is at a conceptual stage and they will be reviewing it in the coming days.

The plan involves creating a new departure wing for the terminus, and adding three platforms to existing five. The station is being designed in such a way that passengers arriving and departing will be segregated much in the same way as an airport. The arrival wing will be created in the same location as the present station building and will be flanked by two multi-level car parks and a commercial zone on either side.

The proposal also plans creation of a residential zone where it will relocate those currently living in railway housing colonies between LTT and Tilak Nagar station, to open up that land. “Since the station is flanked by residential colonies on all sides, the plan suggests that they be clubbed together in one location, freeing up space for commercial development,” a senior railway official, said.

Resettlement of housing

ISRDC has also included the resettlement of informal housing adjacent to the station to open land for commercial development. In all, eight commercial plots are planned with a built up area of 3,40,290 sq.m. and will have over 1,600 units. The new residential zone is planned to be created closer to Vidyavihar station. The plan incorporates the current road infrastructure and entry and exit access to the station in its proposal and has also created a section for pedestrian movement. There is also a provision for retail outlets on the ground floor of the commercial establishments and in the station area to generate revenue.

ISRDC had also created a plan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which is currently under review. Senior CR officials said they would be meeting officials of IRSDC soon to discuss the plan and ensure that there is no overlap with their traffic augmentation plan for LTT. “There is an approved plan for remodelling the yard at LTT, which will also include the construction of island platforms and additional stabling yards. We need to see how this plan fits in with ours,” a senior CR official said.

LTT is the second-largest terminal on CR’s Mumbai division, catering to an average of 70 long-distance passenger trains every day.