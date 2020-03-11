Airport gets more doctors, thermometers to screen all arriving passengers

With all international passengers arriving into the country being screened for COVID-19 and the resultant queues over the long weekend, Mumbai airport has added 90 doctors and infrared thermometers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), meanwhile, has pulled up airlines for not ensuring enough self-declaration forms are available on board, leading to crowds at the terminals.

Officials of Mumbai International Airport Ltd said 1,27, 819 passengers from 1,090 aircraft have been screened at the airport since January 18. Between Monday and Tuesday, 10,902 passengers from 96 flights were screened. The directive to screen all arriving international passengers was issued on March 5.

“We have requisitioned 30 more doctors from the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation along with 10-15 medical and paramedical staff from the Airport Health Organisation (APHO). This will be enough to effectively screen the arrival corridor,” an airport official said.

From 42 doctors and paramedics in three shifts last week, Mumbai airport now has 136 doctors and paramedics working in three shifts, along with 25 infrared thermometers.

The official said that all international arriving passengers were being screened by the APHO at 10 additional counters being set up by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Aairport. “Passengers are advised to fill up the self-reporting form in the flight before disembarking and are mandated to submit it to the APHO at the time of screening. However, this was not happening effectively, leading to long queues,” the official said.

Taking note of this, the DGCA on Tuesday evening issued a circular. “It has come to our knowledge that some airlines are not ensuring availability of self-declaration forms as specified in the circular dated March 4. This is leading to long queues at arrival points,” it said.

The aviation regulator warned all airlines operating on the international sector to ensure sufficient self-declaration forms as specified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are available on board, and to get passengers to fill them in duplicate before disembarkation.