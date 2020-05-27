Airlines take it one day at a time

Mumbai

27 May 2020 00:52 IST

Airport officials hope govt. will lift cap on number of flights

Hopeful that the State government will soon allow an increase in the flights to and from Mumbai, airline schedules are being announced one day at a time.

For now, schedules up to Wednesday have been announced by the GVK-led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). This system, officials said, will continue till the State government allows an increase in flights, currently capped at 25 arrivals and 25 departures.

On Tuesday, Vistara operated flights only to Delhi (dropping its Hyderabad flight from Monday). The airline had initially planned more flights that had to be changed due to the restrictions on flights.

Advertising

Advertising

IndiGo, which is operating 222 flights a day till May 31, operated the bulk of flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Guwahati, Lucknow, Ranchi, Nagpur, Patna and Delhi.

There are no flights to Goa, Chennai or Kolkata. Delhi saw seven flights, Bengaluru 3, Patna and Hyderabad 2 each, while Varanasi, Diu, Allahabad, Dehradun, Guwahati and Gorakhpur one flight each.

CSMIA is set to see the full quota of 50 flights being operated on Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday saw a total of 47 and 44 flights being operated respectively. Air India and AirAsia India will operate two flights each from Mumbai. While the former will operate to Delhi and Ahmedabad, the latter will fly to Delhi and Kochi.

New sectors

IndiGo will stick to its 10 flights, but bring in new sectors like Allahabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh. SpiceJet will operate the same five sectors that it did on Tuesday, flying to Bengaluru, Patna, Gorakhpur, Delhi and Varanasi. Alliance Air is scheduled to operate to Diu.