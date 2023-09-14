ADVERTISEMENT

Aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport; pilots injured

September 14, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Mumbai

Airport operations were halted for an hour.

The Hindu Bureau

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL, operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai, crashed in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A private jet crashed on the runway at 5.08 p.m. in the Mumbai airport on Thursday amid heavy rains, a source said.

No casualty has been reported as of now, they said.

The private jet with six passengers and two crew members on board, nose-dived and crashed on the runway and later skidded to the taxi way. The nose section broke due to the impact of the crash. Both the pilots were critically injured and were rushed to hospital. 

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures was operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai. The plane was chartered by Dilip Buildcon. CSMIA’s airside team is on-ground to assist with the clearance on-site, a spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

