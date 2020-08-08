Mumbai

Air India to resume service

Air India which had suspended its Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar-Mumabi direct flight following the lockdown restrictions has decided to resume this service from August 10.

However, due to a low demand, this erstwhile daily flight will, this time, operate three days a week, the airline said in a statement.

Flight AI 669 to be operated with an AI319 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will depart from Mumbai at 12 p.m. and reach Bhubaneswar at 2.25 p.m.. The return flight AI 670 will leave Bhubaneswar at 3.25 p.m. and arrive at Mumbai at 5.35 p.m. on the same days.

“Air India’s direct, non-stop connection will fulfil the demand to reinstate the sector between the two cities and will help accelerate normalcy,” the statement said.

