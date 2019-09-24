Air India launches flight to Dehradun, Varanasi

Air India is set to connect Mumbai with Dehradun and Varanasi with an Airbus 319 aircraft from September 28. Flight AI-689, which will operate every Wednesday and Saturday, will leave Mumbai at 10.25 a.m. to reach Dehradun at 12.40 p.m., and leave from there at 1.10 p.m. to land at Varanasi at 2.35 p.m. The return flight AI-690 will leave Varanasi at 3.05 p.m. and arrive at Dehradun at 4.30 p.m. The flight will take off from there at 5 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 7 p.m.