Air ambulance makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Mumbai

06 May 2021 22:23 IST

The Beechcraft aircraft landed safely at 9.09 p.m. on its belly and all five people on board were reported safe.

An air ambulance carrying a critical patient from Bagdogra in West Bengal to Hyderabad made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Thursday night after its landing gear fell during take off from Nagpur where it stopped for refuelling.

“A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft on route from Nagpur to Hyderabad,” the Mumbai airport said in a statement.

The flight had two crew members, a patient, relative and a doctor, the statement said.

The airport’s emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and kept on standby to provide immediate assistance and ensure safe evacuation of the passengers.

The airport authorities also foamed runway 27 to prevent the aircraft from catching fire.

“All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA were on schedule,” the statement added. The unidentified patient has been rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Juhu for treatment.