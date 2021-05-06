Watch | Air ambulance makes emergency landing in Mumbai

06 May 2021 22:56 IST

The Beechcraft aircraft landed safely on its belly, and all five people onboard were reported safe.

An air ambulance carrying a critical patient from Bagdogra in West Bengal to Hyderabad made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Thursday night after its landing gear fell during take off from Nagpur where it stopped for refuelling.

The Beechcraft aircraft landed safely at 9.09 p.m. on its belly and all five people onboard were reported safe.