AIMC to file intervention in Rajasthan lynching

Mumbai: Days after the accused in Rajsamand murder in Rajasthan - where a migrant labourer was axed and set ablaze - were sent to a three-day police custody, the All India Milli Council (AIMC) announced plans to file an intervention in the Supreme Court with regards to the murder and other lynching incidents.

At a press conference on Monday, M.A Khalid, general secretary, AIMC, said, “The Rajasmand murder shows that as a society we need help. It has shaken the conscience of the nation.”

Mr. Khalid spoke on the ‘demonization’ of Muslims in the garb of terrorism, vigilantism, and ‘love jihad’. “This represents our government’s priority and their vested interests. Muslims are being lynched across the country over suspicion, but members of other religious groups conduct rallies with arms and ammunitions. The Rajsamand case is an example of the biases. The accused have been sent to a three-day custody instead of a 15-day remand, which according to the law should have been the case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.”