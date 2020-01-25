Ahmedabad youth held for running flesh trade racket

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a 20-year-old Ahmedabad native for allegedly running a flesh trade racket in Mumbai. The police have also rescued four victims, one of whom is a minor. Two others involved in the racket have also been arrested.

According to AHTU officials, the accused, Aditya Chawda, works for a logistics support company. Earlier this month, officers received a tip-off that he was involved in flesh trade rackets in Mumbai.

Trap in Mumbai

“We got in touch with him using a dummy customer and set up a meeting with him at the Starbucks outlet in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali. While he was initially reluctant to come to Mumbai, he agreed when we insisted that we would only close the deal with him,” a Crime Branch officer said.

On Thursday, Mr. Chawda reached the Starbucks outlet along with two female pimps and the four victims. “The victims were supplied by the two pimps and the collective price for all the four women was fixed at ₹3.5 lakh,” the officer said.

Three actors rescued

Mr. Chawda, the pimps and the victims were all taken into custody as soon as they showed up at the coffee shop. “One of the four victims is a minor, while the other three are actors and have worked in television or web series. They are all based in Mumbai,” the officer said.

Mr. Chawda and the two pimps were handed over to the Kandivali police, who are now trying to find out how long the youth has been active in the racket. All three have been charged under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. The four victims have been sent to rehabilitation homes, officers said.