Ahead of winter session, Fadnavis slams delay in portfolio allocation

The first Assembly session of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.

This was decided at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Tuesday. The week-long winter session is likely to be stormy with the Chief Minister facing flak over non-distribution of portfolios to his Cabinet ministers even 13 days after being sworn in.

Mr. Thackeray along with six other ministers were sworn in at a glittering ceremony on November 28. With Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress being part of the government, consensus eludes allocation of portfolios. The delay has bought all government proceedings to a standstill.

“This is the first session of the government. But who is working here? There has been no distribution of portfolios after so many days. Whom are we supposed to ask questions to? Who is supposed to give answers? Who is handling which ministry? Nothing seems to be on track in this three-party government,” said Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, after the BAC meeting.

Mr. Fadnavis also said that six days is inadequate for an Assembly session and added they had demanded an extension by at least a week. “But they have decided to keep it for a week only,” He said the only work this government seems to be doing is to hold up developmental projects. in the State. “We are ready to cooperate with the government on issues related to people. The farmers must get immediate help,” he demanded.

On Tuesday evening the Chief Minister held a meeting with senior Congress and NCP leaders once again to finalise allocation of portfolios, which according to sources, is likely before December 16.

The Cabinet is likely to be expanded after the winter session.