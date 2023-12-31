Ahead of New Year, Mumbai Police carries out all-out operation; bans use, sale, storage and flying of lanterns

December 31, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - MUMBAI

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Mumbai Police has issued a notice imposing a ban on the use, sale, storage and flying of lanterns from December 31, 2023 till January 29, 2024.

This order shall remain in force with effect from 12.01 a.m. December 31, 2023, till 24 hours of January 24, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier, said Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations), Greater Mumbai on Saturday.

The month-long ban in the jurisdiction of Brihan Mumbai Police Commissionerate has come for a safety concern over human life and injury to public property, he said.

Any person who is found violating this order will be subject to legal action under section 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code 1860.

Mumbai Police carries out All-Out-Operation

The Mumbai Police is on their toes ahead of the New Year. On December 29 midnight at 11 p.m. they carried out an ‘All-Out-Operation’ till 2 a.m. of December 30 to keep a check on the city’s peace and harmony ahead of the New Year’s eve celebration.

The special operation was carried out under the guidance of 5 Additional Commissioner of Police from the Regional Division, Special Branch, Protection and Security, thirteen Regional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Branch / Security, 41 Divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police, Senior Police Inspectors from 93 police stations from Mumbai and Thane. Commissioner of Police, Vivek Phansalkar; Special Commissioner of Police, Deven Bharti; and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary spearheaded the operation, and guided the police personnel during search operations and blockade.

The team took stringent actions against the violators during the operation. From the 561 wanted accused and 326 fugitive accused in the police record, 23 absconding and wanted individuals were arrested. Preventive action has been taken against 24 individuals who committed various crimes against women. 77 accused against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued in the records of Mumbai Police were apprehended and 104 individuals were arrested under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) section against persons dealing in narcotics. Several weapons were seized and a total of 49 accused were arrested for carrying illegal weapons, including knives and swords. The police took action against 50 individuals who were living in violation of external stay orders.

During a combing operation that was conducted at 217 locations within the police station limits, 90 persons were found accused out of the 614 who were investigated. 490 prisoners who have been released were investigated and preventive action has been taken against 50 of them.

In a search operation that was carried out in 95 locations dealing with the sale of illegal liquor and gambling, 95 such locations were demolished and 63 individuals were arrested. A total of 264 actions have been taken against unauthorised hawkers. Out of 7,964 two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and other vehicles that were inspected when blockades were conducted at 112 places within police station limits, action has been taken against 1,806 drivers who were driving two-wheelers without helmets and 1,355 vehicle drivers under the Motor Vehicle Act. 63 persons have been arrested under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, Drunk and Drive case.

As a preventive action, a total of 548 places of worship have been inspected, and a total of 886 hotels, lodges, guest houses have been inspected as part of preventive action against illegal residents. Under sections 120, 122 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, a total of 123 actions have been taken against the suspects.

The activities carried out under the above various heads will be continued as a preventive measure on the occasion of this New Year, informed the police.