Ahead of Anant-Radhika's wedding, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to organise mass wedding for underprivileged

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12.

Updated - June 29, 2024 02:14 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 01:57 pm IST - Mumbai (Maharashtra)

ANI
Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, son Anant and wife Nita. File

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, son Anant and wife Nita. File | Photo Credit: AP

Preparations are in full swing for the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Mumbai is abuzz with excitement as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot. The Ambanis are planning to host another round of grand pre-wedding festivities.

As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are set to organise a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event.The event will take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

On Monday, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember. Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India. The theme 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' was a creative touch that left guests in awe, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' a celebration of South Asian culture. The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

