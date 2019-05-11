AHAR donates ₹15 lakh to families of Pulwama terror attack victims

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) on Thursday handed over more than ₹15 lakh to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), to be given to the families of the CRPF personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

The association of around 8,000 hotels in Mumbai handed over the funds to Rajkumar, Inspector General of the Western Command of the CRPF, at a function held at the AHAR administrative office in Wadala. The function began with the attendees observing a minute’s silence to honour the memory of the personnel.

AHAR president Santosh Shetty said, “It is because of the brave martyrs who gave up their lives in these terror attacks that we can sleep peacefully in our homes. We have made an attempt to gather funds through cheques, and wanted to hand it over to the right person. It is a voluntary exercise by the members of our association.”

He said several AHAR members had already donated money individually through the Bharat Ke Veer portal, an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs launched to garner financial support for families of paramilitary personnel killed in the line of duty.

“We have collected ₹15,19,603 in cheques for the martyrs. This is the least we could do from our side,” Vishwapal Shetty, general secretary, AHAR, said.

Mr. Rajkumar said funds pour in on a regular basis through the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, and are put into a corpus fund, after which a committee decides how to put the money to use.

“It is great to learn that society at large is responding to help the families of the martyrs. We are really thankful to AHAR for collecting money and donating it for the cause of betterment of the martyrs’ families,” Mr. Rajkumar said.