After uproar, Maharashtra Governor says he will recheck facts

Mr. Koshyari had claimed that saint Samarth Ramdas was a guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A day after stoking a controversy by claiming that saint Samarth Ramdas was a guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has clarified that his statement was based on his previous knowledge and he would recheck the new facts that have emerged.

At a function in Aurangabad on Sunday, he said, “Who would give importance to Chandragupta without Chanakya? Who would give importance to Shivaji without Samartha? Shivaji or Chandragupta are not small... But our society has a very important role of a guru.”

Mr. Koshyari’s statement received widespread condemnation from across party lines, even from Rajya Sabha member and direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Udayanraje Bhosle, who demanded that the Governor should withdraw his statement.

‘Inspiration to country’

Speaking to reporters at Jalgaon, Mr. Koshyari clarified that his statement was based on his reading where it was mentioned that Samarth Ramdas was king’s guru. “People have informed me about the new facts the history and I will ensure to consider those facts in future,” he observed, adding that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an inspiration to the country. He did not apologise for his statement as per the demands made by various leaders.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday held demonstrations across Mumbai demanding an apology from Mr. Koshyari. Other coalition partners of the Sena too have made a similar demand.