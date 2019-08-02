After State, Havmor eyes southern market

Close on the heels of its successful entry in Solapur, Gujarat’s ice cream maker, Havmor, now plans a South India foray.

In March 2019, the company opened its third plant outside Gujarat and Faridabad with the help of Vaishno Devi Foods Product, a third party having tie-ups with local milk suppliers at Solapur. The wholly-owned subsidiary of the South Korean major Lotte Confectionery is now looking to enter Hyderabad with active support from the facility in Maharashtra, said Anindya Dutta, managing director, Havmor Ice Cream.

“With this major milestone (Solapur), we managed to have a manufacturing and a demand footprint in the region simultaneously. This will help as we open another plant at Hyderabad very soon whilst the brand has already expanded to the other parts of the country, including the North East and central India,” Mr. Dutta said, from the company’s Ahmedabad office.

The Solapur plant was part of a larger strategy for the company to take its manufacturing of ice cream closer to the demand market. In this case, both Pune and Mumbai, where the company was looking to increase the market presence in Gujarati-dominated areas, provided an impetus.

Havmor, a ₹500-crore business (FY17) with a market share of 12.5%, is looking to be in the leadership position in the ice cream segment in the next three years, a vision supported by Lotte Confectionery, which had acquired the company for a reported ₹1,020 crore in 2017.

“Ever since the 2017 takeover, we have been operating with a clear mandate to be the number one brand and business in the ice cream market. It has so far worked for us in Maharashtra, where we did not have to do any complicated land acquisition,” said Mr. Dutta.

A Nielsen Global Brand-Origin survey in 2017 had placed Havmor in the top five brands, pegging the overall market share of the Indian ice cream market at ₹9,000 crore. Havmor, with a 12.5% share, competes with other global brands that are not necessarily based on dairy and fresh food.

For the regional brands, Mumbai remains a new opportunity market, giving a base for a foray into South India. Chennai-based Arun Ice Creams too had entered the Mumbai market with two outlets, only to expand later into South India.

“We have a network of 240 parlours where we try and give new customers a local palate experience of a different kind. Our Modak ice cream was a step in this direction for the Mumbai/Maharashtra market where we will continue to innovate,” said Mr. Dutta.

(The writer was in Ahmedabad on the invitation of Havmor Ice Cream Pvt. Ltd.)