After SC order, Maharashtra says no polls till OBC reservation is restored

After the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept the interim report filed by the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission recommending 27% reservation for OBCs in local bodies, the State Cabinet passed a resolution to not hold polls until the reservation is restored.

Senior OBC leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “The State Cabinet is unanimous on not holding elections until the OBC reservation is restored. The Backward Classes Commission will provide the necessary data on political representation of OBCs in local bodies if it is shared from the State Election Commission. We will prepare the report once again, but we are of the strong view that no elections should be held until OBC reservation is restored”.

The State Government is likely to bring a resolution in this regard in the ongoing budget session of the State legislature.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the State Government claiming it wasted time and did not collect the empirical data on OBCs. “We are of the firm view that no election should be held without OBC reservation,” said Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said the Thackeray government had failed in presenting its side in front of the court as it had not studied the issue properly.