After ordeal, Indians in Philippines reach city

A video, several phone calls and a long wait that seemed unending helped a group of 300 Indians, a mix of students and tourists, make their way out of the Philippines and head back home after a two-and-a-half-day ordeal across three countries.

Around 60 of them reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday night after the State government secured permission for one flight to operate.

Gaurav Chavan (31), a cricketer and strength and conditioning coach from the city, was in Manila to complete a course. With the Philippines under lockdown from March 15, his course wound up a day earlier. He said, “On the morning of March 17, I and 299 other passengers left for India from Manila airport. We were then supposed to take a connecting flight from Kuala Lumpur to Mumbai. Most of my co-passengers were medical students.” They were then informed that India had imposed a ban on all flights from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. Mr. Chavan said, “Not knowing what to do, we spent the night at Kuala Lumpur airport and were shifted to Singapore’s Changi airport the next day.”

Reaching out

Mr. Chavan, who has represented Mumbai Cricket Association at the junior level (State), said more Indians joined them at Singapore from countries like Australia. “I tried contacting a friend who is employed with the Maharashtra government to inform authorities about our situation. This friend helped us reach out to the authorities, following which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and MP Anil Desai held a meeting with the officials in Delhi. They worked out a plan that allowed us to fly back to India,” he said.

Tanvi Bodas (20), a second-year medical student in Manila, said she was flying back home as her college had given students a break till April 15, but they ended up being stranded in Singapore. She said, “All the students informed their parents and they tried to help us. The State government authorities then got in touch with the Singapore government and the High Commission of India in Singapore. They then provided us with basic requirements like hand sanitisers and masks.”

Ms. Bodas and her friends then made a video explaining their dire situation and shared it with parents and friends who ensured that it went viral. She said, “This helped us to reach authorities in India and the public much faster.”

‘Good treatment’

Mr. Chavan said they received good care at the airport and were offered meals. He said, “We were the last lot that was allowed to fly to India from Singapore. We were screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the airport, given ‘home quarantine’ stamps and asked to stay home for 14 days.”

Ms. Bodas said students from Mumbai were asked to be in home quarantine for 14 days and those from other cities to be quarantined at a hospital in Mumbai. She said, “We reached two and a half days after leaving Manila. These days were stressful for us and our families.”