After Narayan Rane’s arrest, son Nitesh tweets clip from movie ‘Rajneeti’

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested following his remarks about slapping CM Thackeray.

Shortly after Union Minister Narayan Rane got bail following arrest over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader’s MLA-son Nitesh Rane tweeted a video from a Bollywood movie, that said there would be a strong response.

Nitesh Rane posted a video clip on his Twitter handle from the film Rajneeti, showing a character played by actor Manoj Bajpayee saying, “Those who spit up in the air should know that it would fall on their face only. There will be a strong reply.”

Narayan Rane was arrested on August 24 following his remarks about slapping CM Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

He was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district late August 24 night.

“Satyamev Jayate” (truth always prevails), the Union MSME Minister had tweeted after getting bail.

He faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the State on August 24.