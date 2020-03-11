After cooler than usual March, city to see warmer days soon

Mumbaikars can expect respite from heat for the next few days, after which temperatures will start rising. The city has seen unusually cool days this month, with daytime temperatures staying under 30 degrees Celsius and night temperatures under 20 degrees, even though March usually records maximum temperatures as high as 41 degrees.

Despite some very hot days in February, this month has not turned out to be as hot as expected. For at least the past week, daytime temperatures in Mumbai have been between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. The first 10 days of March have been warmer as compared to the last six years.

Even on Tuesday, while people celebrated Holi, the day started with haze and a cloudy sky. As the day progressed, the mercury rose slowly, with the maximum temperature touching 30.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was closer to normal at 21.2 degrees Celsius. The normal daytime temperature for March is 32.8 degrees Celsius while minimum is 21.4 degrees.

The hottest March day every year in the last decade has recorded temperatures between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius. The city’s all-time highest temperature for the month, 41.7 degrees Celsius, was recorded on March 28, 1956. The minimum temperatures in the month, sometimes, can fall to 12 degrees.

Akshay Deoras, a PhD scholar at the University of Reading, U.K., who follows India and especially Maharashtra’s weather closely, said, “The main reason (for the low maximums) is domination of winds from the west. These winds tend to enhance the thermostat effect (relatively cooler sea-breeze from the west keeping a lid on the temperature) in Mumbai. In addition, North India has been getting frequent western disturbances which also “spill” cooler air and keep a check on temperatures. This wind pattern will break from March 14, so expect a rise in temperatures (maximum touching 33-34 degrees Celcius), which will be above normal.”

K.S. Hosalikar, the deputy director general of IMD, on Tuesday tweeted, “Currently Mumbai is enjoying its bit extended pleasant season with max temp around 30 Deg C. As per model guidance, trend to continue for next 48 Hrs in Konkan & N Madhya Mah. Thereafter gradual rise likely. Mumbai summer like situation could be from 15,16 March...with max 34°C. (sic)”