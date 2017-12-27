After clean chit, Mopalwar resumes as MSRDC chief

Mumbai: Nearly four months after he was suspended pending inquiriy for alleged corruption, controversial senior bureaucrat Radheshyam Mopalwar resumed as vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Tuesday.

Mr. Mopalwar had been removedin August by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after an audio clip surfaced in which he is purportedly heard making a deal involving a ₹4-crore plot in Borivali. The State government ordered a proble into the charges. He was given a clean chit by a three-member panel headed by former Chief Secretary Johny Joseph. Sources said the committee report claimed charges against Mr. Mopalwar wouldn’t hold. Committee members, however, declined to comment, saying the report has been submitted to the State government.

During the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had drawn attention to a letter that purportedly listed communications sent by various agencies to the State government, seeking information on alleged corruption and assets disproportionate to known sources of income. The Opposition had alleged the government knew Mr. Mopalwar was being suspected of corruption, but had been ‘protecting’ him since December 2016.

Bandekar Deshmukh, Deputy Secretary, General administration Department, said, “While Mr Mopalwar was on leave, his charge was handed over to Dr. B.A. Gagrani. Now that he is back, he has been reappointed.”