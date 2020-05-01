After civic official’s death, 25 staffers home quarantined

A day after a municipal employee working in Dharavi died of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is testing his immediate family and has put 25 of his colleagues in home quarantine.

Earlier, three doctors involved in fever screening in Dharavi were other essential service providers to test positive. Dharavi has reported 369 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths so far.

The municipal employee, an assessment inspector from G North ward, was involved in food distribution. When he started experiencing symptoms on April 22, he went to a local doctor who prescribed medication. His chest X-ray showed a pneumonia-like condition.

As his condition worsened, he wanted to get a swab test done, but the private lab he went to told him he would need a prescription. By the time he got one, it was Sunday and labs were shut. He gave his samples on Monday. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday, and by the time he was taken to Kasturba Hospital, he was declared dead. His test result came later.

“We are taking his family’s samples. We will also trace the doctor who treated him initially,” said Bhagyashree Kaapse, assistant municipal commissioner of R Central ward, where the deceased lived.

In G North ward, 25 of his colleagues have been home quarantined and their swabs have been collected. The food distribution teams had distributed around four lakh food packets in Dharavi. They would wear masks and gloves while in the field.

Last week, three of the 24 doctors screening people for symptoms in Dharavi had tested positive. The doctors had got themselves tested proactively. The other 21 have tested negative and are back on duty.

Eighteen patients from Dharavi have recovered and were discharged from Sai Hospital recently.