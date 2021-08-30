After a dip, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 patient discharges rise

Active tally falls to 51,834

After nearly a week of cases outweighing recoveries, Maharashtra rallied again to see a trend reversal as 4,696 patients were discharged on Monday against a comparatively surge of 3,741 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally dipped to 51,834.

The death toll was the lowest in a fortnight, as 52 deaths took the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,37,209. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

Minister urges caution

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged caution, with festivities (including the Ganesha festival) round the corner, exhorting people not to let down their guard and strictly follow the pandemic norms in order to preclude a potential ‘third wave’ of the virus.

The total cases have reached 64,60,680, while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,68,112. The recovery rate has risen incrementally to 97.02%.

“Of a total 5,38,12,827 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,60,680 [with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.01%] have returned positive with more than 1.53 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported over 650 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,17,975, while three deaths pushed the total death to 18,670. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 9,300.

In Mumbai

Mumbai reported 333 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,43,832, while the active count rose incrementally to 3,504. A couple of deaths took the city’s death count to 15,976.

Ahmednagar reported more than 800 new cases but no deaths, taking its total cases to 3,08,378, of whom 5,961 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll remained constant at 6,536.

Satara reported 446 new cases and no deaths as well, taking the total cases to 2,38,258, of whom 5,421 are active, while the death toll remained constant at 5,993.

In its lowest surge in days, neighbouring Sangli reported a little more than 300 new cases and just a single death. The total case tally stands at 2,01,648, with the active cases declining to 4,356, while its total death toll reached 5,464.

Kolhapur reported 108 new cases and a single death, taking its total case tally to 2,03,899. The active cases have now dipped to 1,470. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,784.