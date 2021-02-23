After 9 years, Vasai homes get piped gas connections

MUMBAI

23 February 2021 23:21 IST

Move big relief amid rising fuel prices: MLA

After nine years of follow-ups, Vasai taluka received piped natural gas (PNG) supply on Tuesday.

Pravina Thakur, former Mayor of Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the first connection at a residential complex in Evershine Nagar.

Since 2012, former Palghar MP Baliram Jadhav has been writing to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board seeking a network of compressed natural gas and PNG in Vasai-Virar, Palghar and other areas of the district.

Kshitij Thakur, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader and Nallasopara MLA, said a network of PNG pipelines is being laid and soon the district will have access to it. He said, “The timing couldn’t have been better considering the skyrocketing prices of LPG and petrol. With everything becoming expensive amid the financial crisis sparked by COVID-19, PNG connections in people’s kitchens is a big relief. I thank Mr. Jadhav for constantly following up on the issue.”

Hitendra Thakur, BVA president and Vasai MLA, said thousands of emails and letters were written to the regulatory board and the ministries concerned. “Since 2012, we have been after the authorities to get a nod for laying PNG pipelines. We had promised the people of our taluka and we are happy that we did not let go of the issue and ultimately delivered as pledged,” he said.