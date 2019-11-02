Affair to extortion: man threatens to upload intimate photos online

The police have booked a man from Solapur after a 36-year-old married woman from Vashi on Thursday filed a complaint against him, with whom she had an affair, for allegedly trying to extort money.

The accused, Mahendra Kamble, demanded ₹5 lakh from the victim and threatened if she failed to pay he would post their intimate pictures on social media.

The woman in her complaint said she stays with her son and brother in Vashi, and she had left her husband many years ago owing to his drinking habit. Around three years ago, she said, while she was attending a wedding in Sangli, she met Mr. Kamble and they exchanged mobile numbers.

The duo started chatting which developed into friendship and later into a relationship. They met several times in Vashi and Sangli.

A year and a half ago, Mr. Kamble proposed to her, but she refused saying they both had their spouses and children and marrying would mean inviting defamation to the families. She said in her complaint that after the incident, she started avoiding and meeting him but Mr. Kamble continued to harass her with calls and messages from various numbers as she had stopped answering calls from his number.

Mr. Kamble, 15 days ago, sent her his photo on WhatsApp in which he is seen admitted to a hospital in another country. He said he would come to Vashi on November 9 to meet her and would book a hotel for the same. He further messaged that in case she declined to meet him, he would make their photos viral on social media and if she did not want that to happen, she should pay him ₹5 lakh.

“We have registered a case and are yet to arrest the accused. We are trying to trace his location,” police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Vashi police station said.

Mr. Kamble has been booked under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.