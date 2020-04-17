AEML supplies power to 3,000 flats identified for quarantine facilities

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) has supplied electricity to nearly 3,000 flats across the city, which have been identified as quarantine facilities by the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Our on-ground team has so far supplied connections to 2,957 flats. We are also in the process of releasing supply to an additional 455 flats,” an AEML spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said they had also supplied to nine hospitals with each having a capacity of 500 beds and the relief camp on the Versova ground built by Maharashtra Home Guards to accommodate stranded migrant labourers.

Some of the flats are buildings of private builders while others are vacant properties of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority or are under the purview of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The flats are located in areas such as Mahavir Nagar in Borivali, Acharya Nagar in Ghatkopar, Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd, and Chandivali. “In cooperation with the BMC, district collector, civil defence directorate, and SRA authorities, AEML has provided electricity connections to various quarantine centres,” a company statement said.

AEML supplies power to western suburbs between Bandra and Bhayander, and from Chunabhatti to Mankhurd and Vikhroli in the east.