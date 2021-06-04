AEML offers green tariff to consumers in Mumbai

MUMBAI

All consumers of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) in Mumbai can now switch to green energy. The company has announced a green tariff initiative for its consumers, including corporates, industrial, commercial, hotels, restaurants and residential ones.

The company said in a statement that the switch can be made in the immediate billing cycle. Such consumers will need to pay an additional 0.66 paise per unit. “Customers will receive a Green Power Certificate on a monthly basis with a separate green colour bill, indicating the separate line item — Green Power Tariff,” it said.

Consumers will have the freedom to choose what percentage of their total power consumption should come from green energy. This is a voluntary programme for existing AEML as well as prospective consumers and has the option to shift to both Green Energy Tariff as well as normal the one within the next billing cycle, the company said.

