Advocates challenge law on Maratha reservation  

March 02, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Maharashtra legislature had earlier granted 10% reservation to Maratha community in government jobs and education

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil celebrate, as Patil announces an end to the protests after the government accepted their demands for reservations in jobs and education. | Photo Credit: ANI

MUMBAI

A petition filed by advocate Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil before the Bombay High Court on Friday has challenged the law passed by the Maharashtra legislature granting 10% reservation to Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category in education and government jobs.  

The law was passed on February 20, 2024, by the State Assembly and on February 26, the notification was issued in which the Governor gave assent to the bill.  

The bill that was formulated by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government, was based on a report of the retired High Court judge, Justice Sunil Shukre.

Explained |Maharashtra’s latest Maratha quota law and its challenges 

Justice Shukre had led the report tabled by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC). The MSBCC report emphasised that the population of Marathas in the State is at 28% and the community has been facing extraordinary conditions of backwardness. To this, the commission said that this warranted that the reservations for the Maratha community goes beyond the 50% cap. 

The writ petition claimed that Justice Shukre’s appointment to the MSBCC board as the chairperson was against the law and should be quashed and set aside.  

The petitioners that include advocate Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil, lawyers Gunratan Sadavarte, Shankarrao Linge, and Rajaram Patil has sought a stay on the effect of the law pending disposal of the plea. The petitioners have also sought that no advertisements should be issued for jobs and educational courses under SEBC category reservation.

As per the Bombay High Court website, the plea is likely to be heard on March 8, 2024.  

