Advisory against flying kites near power lines

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited has issued an advisory against flying kites near overhead power transmission lines ahead of Makar Sankranti on January 15, highlighting that it would not only be life threatening but it would also put the city at the risk of going dark if the power grid was damaged.

An AEML spokesperson said the special threads used for kite flying, popularly known as ‘Manja’, are a good conductor of electricity, especially when the metal powder is used as one of the ingredients for coating, and can transmit very high voltage power, of even 2,20,000 volts, if it touches the overhead live wires or even enters the arching zone

“This may cause not only interruptions in power supply due to short circuit but also lead to injuries, fatalities or incidences of major breakdowns of transmission lines resulting even in grid failure. AEML advises consumers and kite flyers near the areas of Versova, Oshiwara; eastern parts of northern suburbs like Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali; and other areas where the high voltage overhead transmission line network exists, to avoid kite flying near overhead power transmission lines,” the spokesperson said.

The company has set up a dedicated power help line, 19122, for people to report such instances.