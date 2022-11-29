Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project with ₹5,069 crore bid

November 29, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Home to close to 58,000 families and around 12,000 commercial establishments, Dharavi is one of the most densely populated areas in the world

Sonam Saigal

The Dharavi redevelopment project has been under discussion for close to 20 years. File photo

The Adani Group on November 29 won the bid to redevelop Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in the world with an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore.

SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer of Dharavi Redevelopment Project and commissioner of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority confirmed the same and said, “Adani Group won the bid with ₹5,069 crore, DLF Group submitted a bid of ₹2,025 crore, we did not open Naman Group’s bid, as it didn’t not qualify due to technical reasons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bid by Adani Group is merely the initial investment in the ₹20,000 crore project and according to the bid criteria, the company will have to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV). Thereafter, 20% of this initial investment will have to be submitted before signing the development agreement and an additional 20% on submitting an integrated master plan.

An SPV is an entity formed for a specific purpose of infrastructure and rehabilitation and this SPV has the State Government’s stake at 20% and 80% is that of the international consortium that wins the bid for the redevelopment, ie. Adani Group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the bidding contract, “The project will be awarded to the qualified bidder quoting the highest amount, over and above the minimum stipulated investment of ₹1,600 crore, that the lead partner [Adani Group] of the SPV company is ready to bring in. Apart from equity of ₹400 crore, any investment required for the project shall be brought by the lead partner in the form of compulsorily convertible securities such as compulsorily convertible debentures and/or compulsorily preference shares.”

This is the fourth time in the last 18 years that the Maharashtra Government is attempting to build Asia’s largest slum cluster which is home to close to 58,000 families and has around 12,000 commercial establishments. The redevelopment plan is an integrated development approach of the residential, commercial, and industrial with a floor space index of over 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US