Adani Electricity to provide discount on fans and refrigerators

Adani Electricity (AEML) will provide it customers a discount on the purchase of fans and refrigerators that have a five star energy rating. Under the scheme, the company, which supplies power to the suburban district of the city, will have 50,000 ceiling fans and 20,000 refrigerators.
An AEML spokesperson said refrigerators and ceiling fans contribute a significant portion to the electricity consumption in a typical household. “The discount will help our customers buy these products at affordable rates and also save on electricity bills.” AEML has in the past had a similar scheme for air conditioners.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor