Mumbai

Adani Electricity to provide discount on fans and refrigerators

Adani Electricity (AEML) will provide it customers a discount on the purchase of fans and refrigerators that have a five star energy rating. Under the scheme, the company, which supplies power to the suburban district of the city, will have 50,000 ceiling fans and 20,000 refrigerators.

An AEML spokesperson said refrigerators and ceiling fans contribute a significant portion to the electricity consumption in a typical household. “The discount will help our customers buy these products at affordable rates and also save on electricity bills.” AEML has in the past had a similar scheme for air conditioners.

Related Topics Mumbai
electricity production and distribution
Jan 28, 2020

