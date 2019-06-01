Adani electricity launches helpline

For the convenience of customers in the city, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) has set up an exclusive toll-free helpline which will be available to them for making queries and complaints.

The five digit number — 19122 — will be available through all the telecom operators in English, Hindi and Marathi.

“With the announcement of the new customer care number, We aim to make it simpler, faster and easier for customers to reach us,” an AEML spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the new helpline will have eight options with the help of IVR (Interactive Voice Recognition). Urgent options such as fire and shock complaints, building elevators being interrupted due to power supply and power theft complaints have been put in the very beginning.

“This facility will later be enhanced to provide more options such as applying for a new connection, interruptions in power supply, streetlight complaints and payment related queries,” the spokesperson said.

The previous toll-free number, 18002003030, will be withdrawn after a period of time, Adani officials said.