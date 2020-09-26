Actor Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs probe

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office here on Saturday to record her statement in the drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said.
She arrived at the NCB’s zonal office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around noon.
The NCB probe team will record her statement regarding the drugs case related to Rajput’s death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well, the official said.
Shraddha’s name cropped up during the interrogation of some persons, who were earlier summoned by the probe team, sources said.
Shraddha had worked with Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in Colaba around 9.50 a.m. to record her statement.
