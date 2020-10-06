Actor Richa Chadha files defamatory suit in HC against Payal Ghosh

Actor Richa Chadha filed a suit before the Bombay High Court on Monday against actor Payal Ghosh for making defamatory statements about her.

A single judge Bench of Justice A.K. Menon was hearing the suit filed by Ms. Chadha through advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar seeking damages of ₹1.1 crore. On September 19, Ms. Ghosh gave an interview titled, ‘Anurag Kashyap Opened His Zip & Pushed it Inside-Payal Ghosh’ and ‘Sensational Things That Payal Ghosh Told ABN.’

The plaint said, “The claims made by Ms. Ghosh in the video are not only false, frivolous and vexatious but has also been done with an intent to cause damage to the immense goodwill.”

It sought an apology and an interim injunction for Ms. Ghosh to withdraw her statement, video, articles and tweets in relation to Ms. Chadha.

As no one appeared for the defendants — ABN Telugu TV and Kamaal R Khan in the court — the Bench directed Ms. Sachar to serve fresh notices to them, and adjourned the matter till October 7.