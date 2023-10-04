ADVERTISEMENT

Mahadev betting app case | Actor Ranbir Kapoor asked to appear before ED on Oct. 6

October 04, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Mumbai

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, close to 20 celebrities are reported to be under the ED’s scanner

The Hindu Bureau

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. File | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly endorsing an online gaming and betting mobile application – Mahadev.

The actor has been summoned by the central agency to appear before its Mumbai office on October 6.

According to ED, “Mahadev Online Book Betting App is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.” On September 15, the ED seized ₹417 crore after carrying out searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai.

According to the ED, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hail from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, are the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book and are running their operations from Dubai. The ED’s case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on the First Information Reports registered by Chhattisgarh Police. Apart from Mr. Kapoor, close to 20 celebrities are reported to be under the ED’s scanner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / online

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US