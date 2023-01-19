ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Rakhi Sawant detained by Mumbai Police

January 19, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

She is accused of circulating inappropriate videos and photographs of another actor.

The Hindu Bureau

Rakhi Sawant | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Rakhi Sawant was detained by the Mumbai Police on Thursday for allegedly circulating inappropriate videos and photographs of another actor on social media.

The arrest came on a complaint filed by model-actor Sherlyn Chopra. Ms. Sawant has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Ms. Sawant had filed an anticipatory bail application on Wednesday before a sessions court in Mumbai, but it was rejected. She was apprehended on Thursday by the Amboli police.

The tussle between Ms. Sawant and Ms. Chopra has been going on since last year. In November 2022, they filed complaints against against each other for using objectionable language, according to the police.

