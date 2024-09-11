Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora reportedly took his own life in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) morning, a police official said.

Anil Arora allegedly died in Bandra, an official said. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding that the investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

