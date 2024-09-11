ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Malaika Arora's father ends life in Mumbai: Police

Updated - September 11, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Mumbai

The exact reason behind the incident is not yet known, an official said, adding an investigation was underway

PTI

File picture of actor Malaika Arora, left, with her father Anil Arora, right. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora reportedly took his own life in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) morning, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Arora allegedly died in Bandra, an official said. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding that the investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US