Actor Malaika Arora's father ends life in Mumbai: Police

The exact reason behind the incident is not yet known, an official said, adding an investigation was underway

Updated - September 11, 2024 01:09 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of actor Malaika Arora, left, with her father Anil Arora, right.

File picture of actor Malaika Arora, left, with her father Anil Arora, right. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora reportedly took his own life in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) morning, a police official said.

Anil Arora allegedly died in Bandra, an official said. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding that the investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

Published - September 11, 2024 01:08 pm IST

