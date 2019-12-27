Actor Kushal Punjabi found dead in his Bandra residence

Actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Thursday night.

According to the Bandra police, Punjabi (42) used to stay in the El Cid building in Bandra (west) and was found dead in his residence at 11.10 p.m. on Thursday. He left a note saying that no one should be held responsible for his extreme step.

Meanwhile, television actors took to social media to express their shock over the development.

The police are still conducting inquiries to pinpoint a reason behind his death. Sources said that Punjabi is survived by his wife, a model, and their three-year-old son.

He has appeared in films such as Kaal and Lakshya as well as the reality show Fear Factor.

Punjabi’s close friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one.... But what was I to know,” Mr. Bohra wrote.

