Actor found dead in girlfriend’s flat in Andheri

A 26-year-old struggling actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in Andheri on Sunday night. His body was found in the bedroom of his girlfriend’s flat on the fourth floor of Gokul Bhudargadh Cooperative Housing Society, and was first spotted by her.
The incident came to light around 11.30 p.m.. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Only child of his parents, Utkarsh from Muzzafarpur in Bihar had completed MBA and had come to Mumbai around two years ago.
“Prima facie, it seems that he was depressed as he had had no work for the last six months, and was facing financial crunch,” Someshwar Kamthe, senior police inspector, Amboli police station, said. The police have registered an accidental death report.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath