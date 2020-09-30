Actor found dead in girlfriend’s flat in Andheri

A 26-year-old struggling actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in Andheri on Sunday night. His body was found in the bedroom of his girlfriend’s flat on the fourth floor of Gokul Bhudargadh Cooperative Housing Society, and was first spotted by her.

The incident came to light around 11.30 p.m.. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Only child of his parents, Utkarsh from Muzzafarpur in Bihar had completed MBA and had come to Mumbai around two years ago.

“Prima facie, it seems that he was depressed as he had had no work for the last six months, and was facing financial crunch,” Someshwar Kamthe, senior police inspector, Amboli police station, said. The police have registered an accidental death report.