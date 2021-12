Mumbai

03 December 2021 02:03 IST

Actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra (36) who had appeared in the web series “Mirzapur”, was found dead in his flat in Versova on Thursday afternoon, police said. He was living alone in a rented flat for the last four years, an official said.Versova police has registered an Accidental Death Report and is conducting further investigation, the official said.

