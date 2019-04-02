Actor booked for misbehaving with police, drunk driving

Mumbai

Actor Ruhi Singh has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with police officers and for driving under the influence of alcohol in two separate incidents that occurred in the early hours of Monday.

According to police sources, Ms. Singh was with two of her male friends in her car when the trio stopped at a fast food outlet in the Khar stretch of Linking Road as they wanted to use the restroom.

“The staff at the outlet told the trio that they had shut shop for the day and could not open. The trio started banging on the doors of the outlet and using abusive language, after which the staff called us. We sent a nearby patrolling vehicle to the spot,” an officer with the Khar police said.

The officer said Ms. Singh and her friends allegedly misbehaved with the police team at the spot and on the way to the police station, after which all the three were booked.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (West region), said, “As per law, Ms. Singh was permitted to leave as female accused can not be arrested after sunset unless the case is serious like murder.”

Half an hour later, the Santacruz police received a call about three to four cars being damaged after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler. A team was sent to the spot to check and found that Ms. Singh had rammed into the other vehicles as she had been driving under the influence of alcohol after leaving from Khar police station.

“Ms. Singh was booked in a separate case and then allowed to leave. We have received reports of her blood and medical tests, which have confirmed that she was inebriated at the time of the incident,” Mr. Sharma said.

The Khar police have booked Ms. Singh and her friends for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, and obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code. Ms. Singh has also been booked for endangering life and safety due to rash and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol under the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act by the Santacruz police.