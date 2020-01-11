Mumbai

Actor Amrita Dhanoa held in sex racket

Amrita Dhanoa

Amrita Dhanoa  

more-in

A police team conducted a at a Goregaon five-star hotel raid, during which two women were rescued

The Dindoshi police have busted a prostitution racket being operated at a five-star hotel in Goregaon and arrested a Bollywood actor and a woman model, an official said on Friday.

The sex racket was busted after a team of police personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of Police D.S. Swami conducted a raid on the hotel on Thursday night after receiving a tip-off, the official said.

“Bollywood actor Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh were arrested for allegedly supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels,” he said.

As part of the operation, decoy customers were sent to the hotel, who met with the suppliers. The police team then conducted the raid, during which two women were rescued from the hotel, he said.

The Dindoshi police have booked the accused under Sections 370(3) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, according to a senior officer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 7:50:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/actor-amrita-dhanoa-held-in-sex-racket/article30540897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY