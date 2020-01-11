Actor Amrita Dhanoa held in sex racket

The Dindoshi police have busted a prostitution racket being operated at a five-star hotel in Goregaon and arrested a Bollywood actor and a woman model, an official said on Friday.

The sex racket was busted after a team of police personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of Police D.S. Swami conducted a raid on the hotel on Thursday night after receiving a tip-off, the official said.

“Bollywood actor Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh were arrested for allegedly supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels,” he said.

As part of the operation, decoy customers were sent to the hotel, who met with the suppliers. The police team then conducted the raid, during which two women were rescued from the hotel, he said.

The Dindoshi police have booked the accused under Sections 370(3) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, according to a senior officer.