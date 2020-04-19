Mumbai

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested over comment on Facebook

Actor Ajaz Khan

Actor Ajaz Khan  

He has been booked for making communally-sensitive statements during a Facebook live session.

Actor Ajaz Khan was in the news for all the wrong reasons once again, after the Khar police arrested him on Saturday for allegedly making statements potentially harmful to communal harmony.

According to the Khar police, action was initiated against Mr. Khan after several social media users pointed out that Mr. Khan, during a Facebook live session, made communally-sensitive statements connected to the ongoing circumstances. On Saturday afternoon the outrage against Mr. Khan had crystallised into a hashtag #ArrestAjajKhan .

"We have arrested and charged Mr. Khan for promoting enmity on grounds of religion; waging, attempting to wage or abetting waging of war against the Government; intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and disobeying an order promulgated by a government servant under the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe said.

