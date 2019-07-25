Activists to petition President if Rajya Sabha clears RTI Bill

Amid the furore over the Narendra Modi government’s introduction of the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2019, RTI activists are considering writing to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to give his assent to the Bill in the event it gets passed in the Upper House.

“The RTI Amendment Bill was brought before the Lok Sabha without any public debate on its contents and got passed on July 22. It was expected to come up for debate today in the Rajya Sabha, but the discussion did not take place. In the event it gets passed there, we will write to the President and urge him not to give his assent in a bid to prevent the RTI Amendment legislation from becoming an Act,” Pune-based activist Vijay Kumbhar said.

Mr. Kumbhar, along with activist Dr. Vishwambhar Chaudhari, lawyer Asim Sarode and others pointed out that the Central government’s proposed amendments of Sections 13, 16 and 27 of the RTI Act were aimed at undermining the independence of information commissions.

CIC a vital creation

“President Kovind, who was then a Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament, was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice that had comprehensively discussed each and every section of the RTI Bill in five sittings before it became an Act in 2005. The committee was of the view that the Central Information Commission was a vital creation under the Act, which would execute the RTI legislation. It had thought it desirable to confer on the Central Information Commissioner (CIC) and the information commissioners the status equivalent to that of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner respectively,” Mr. Kumbhar said. The committee, accordingly, had recommended the insertion of a suitable provision in the clause to this effect.

“Now, suddenly, the Modi government has introduced amendments to the RTI Act with reasons that are not only illogical but also untenable in the eyes of the law,” he said.

While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, had argued that since its orders can be challenged (in writ jurisdiction) before high courts, the CIC cannot be equal to Supreme Court judges.

Shailesh Gandhi, former Chief Information Commissioner, pointed out that even the orders of the President, the Prime Minister, Governors and the Central Election Commissioner could be challenged in writ jurisdiction before the high courts. “Does this imply that all of these positions must be downgraded?” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Kumbhar said there were several public authorities whose salaries were equivalent to Supreme Court judges. “In fact, in June 2017, the Central government had rationalised 19 public authorities and upgraded some of them to the level of judges of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mr. Kumbhar said, as per the clauses in Section 4 of the RTI Act, it was the duty of public authorities to disseminate as much information so that citizens would have minimum resort to the use of the RTI Act to obtain information. “If members of the public or individuals have failed to get the desired information, they have the right to inspect offices of any public authority, failing which they can apply under Section 6 of the RTI act. Public information officers are then supposed to render assistance to such applicants. If citizens still do not get the desired information, there is a provision of appeals and complaints to the Information Commission,” Mr. Kumbhar said.

He said if the role of the CIC and information commissioners was diluted, then he or she would not be able to independently perform these duties prescribed in the RTI Act.

Mr. Sarode said the RTI Amendment Bill was aimed at destroying the independence of the RTI mechanism and was severely detrimental in the interest of transparency.

“The fact sheet shows that on an average, nearly 60 lakh ordinary citizens file RTI applications annually. So, one can only imagine the magnitude of the blow dealt to commoners by these pernicious changes to the Act,” he said. By introducing the amendments, it appeared that the Central government desired supremacy over all major institutions in the country, he said.