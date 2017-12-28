Activists demand Harbour Line audit by external agency

Mumbai: A video clip captured by a commuter of overhead electrical equipment snapping and being dragged by a train passing below began doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday, leaving CR officials fielding questions on quality of work. S.K. Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, CR, said, “We have called for an investigation, and action will be taken against those guilty. We took time to realise the issues faced by the on Harbour Line, and we worked on correcting this.”

On Tuesday morning, the pantograph of a Wadala-Panvel local became entangled with overhead power lines, affecting 30 services. The incident occurred at Belapur station, where a new line was linked during the four-day mega block between Friday and Monday.

The video showed a snapped overhead wire dangling dangerously as the train approached Belapur, evoking sharp responses from commuters and activists.

While most pantograph entanglements are known to take place on old lines, this one was on a brand new line. Railway officials have not specified why this happened.

While CR’s construction department has initiated an inquiry into the entanglement incident, activists are sceptical. Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad, said, “We don’t want inquiries, we want a thorough investigation. It almost feels like only the Main and Western lines are important for the railways.” Activist Sameer Zaveri agreed, saying, “There’s no point if the inquiry isn’t independent. These incidents are too frequent, The Railways should appoint an external agency to probe multiple disruptions on the Harbour Line, and steps needed to ensure services aren’t disrupted.”

Reacting to the video, Mr. Zaveri said those responsible should be booked under the Railway Act, while Mr. Gupta sought more accountability. “When they undertake a mega block, authorities should tell us what they have done during that time. A complete audit of the Harbour Line is necessary,” he said.

“When broken, the wire doesn’t carry traction, and wouldn’t harm anyone,” Mr. Jain said.

Troubles are not yet over for Harbour Line commuters, with CR announcing on Wednesday that it would need another 48 hours to complete a major railway yard remodelling project in Navi Mumbai.