Active COVID-19 cases down to 2.41 lakh in Maharashtra

Mumbai reports 2,823 fresh cases; 358 more deaths in State

Maharashtra reported 13,395 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as opposed to 15,575 patients being discharged, keeping up the heartening trend of recoveries outpacing new cases.

The State’s total case tally reached 14,93,884, while the active cases are down to 2,41,983. With 358 more deaths, the total death toll has now climbed to 39,430. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 12,12,016, with the recovery rate at 81.13%.

“Of a total of 74,04,231 laboratory samples tested thus far, 14,93,884 (20.18%) have returned positive, with around 80,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported a consecutive surge of over 2,000 cases to take its total tally to 3,10,446, while 61 deaths — of which 35 were from an earlier period — saw its total death toll climb to 6,134. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate has reached 86.47%, with the number of active cases in the district down to 33,636.

Mumbai reported yet another high surge of 2,823 cases to take its total case tally to 2,22,784, of which 26,383 are active cases. The city’s death toll rose to 9,296, with 48 fatalities.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 500 new cases as its tally crossed the 72,000 mark. Eight new deaths saw its toll rise to 1,969.

The Kalyan-Dombivali civic body saw a high fatality spike of 30 deaths, taking its total death toll to 934, while 369 cases saw its total tally rise to 48,958.

Nagpur district reported over 800 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 84,931, of which 10,629 are active. The toll climbed to 2,272, with 31 fatalities.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 21 deaths to take its cumulative toll to 1,200. As many as 495 fresh cases saw its tally rise to 41,400 of which 8,002 are active. Sangli reported a spike of 895 cases to take the district’s tally to 42,042, of which 7,353 are active. With 10 deaths, the total death toll has risen to 1,292.

Kolhapur reported seven deaths as its total death toll rose to 1,433. The district recorded 153 cases to take its total tally to 45,350, of which 4,669 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 900 cases as its total tally reached 83,616, of which 13,820 are active. With seven deaths on Thursday, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,412.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 400 cases and three deaths as its total case tally rose to 50,296 (of which 5,098 are active), while its death toll climbed to 1,288.

Ahmednagar reported 900 cases as its total case tally rose to 48,131, of which 9,413 are active. Fifteen deaths took the total death toll to 737.

Dr. Awate said that currently 22,84,204 people across the State are in home quarantine and 25,321 in institutional quarantine.